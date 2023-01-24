Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Preds and UT Basketball Updates

Where do the Preds stand, and what will Ran Carthon bring to the table?
Steve shows us an inside look into Preds head coach John Hynes' strategy, as well as UT Basketball's prospective season.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 15:01:01-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon's introduction as the Titans' new GM and John Hynes strategy in leading the Preds in a 2:1 record highlight this edition of Sportsline.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap