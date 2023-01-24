WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon's introduction as the Titans' new GM and John Hynes strategy in leading the Preds in a 2:1 record highlight this edition of Sportsline.
Preds and UT Basketball Updates
Where do the Preds stand, and what will Ran Carthon bring to the table?
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 15:01:01-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ran Carthon's introduction as the Titans' new GM and John Hynes strategy in leading the Preds in a 2:1 record highlight this edition of Sportsline.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.