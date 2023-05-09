Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Ran Carthon Draft Picks

We get a rundown on the draft picks and Ran Carthon's strategy.
We highlight an interview with Ran Carthon and predictions regarding his draft picks on this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 15:14:20-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Layman shows us clips of his interview with Ran Carthon as well as predictions about how the Titans will perform next season, given their poor standing in the league.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap