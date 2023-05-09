NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Layman shows us clips of his interview with Ran Carthon as well as predictions about how the Titans will perform next season, given their poor standing in the league.
Ran Carthon Draft Picks
We get a rundown on the draft picks and Ran Carthon's strategy.
Posted at 2:14 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 15:14:20-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Layman shows us clips of his interview with Ran Carthon as well as predictions about how the Titans will perform next season, given their poor standing in the league.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.