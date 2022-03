How is the 2022 basketball season thus far?

Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 03, 2022

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Steve Layman discusses all things college basketball including recapping the Vanderbilt basketball game and UT Vols basketball game on this episode of SportsLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.