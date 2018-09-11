Significant Injuries Lead to Titans First Loss

3:31 PM, Sep 11, 2018

Delanie Walker, Taylor Lewan, and Marcus Mariota all suffered injuries in the Titans first game of the season.  Dr. Ryan Lingor, a Primary Care Sports Medicine Physician from the Hospital of Special Surgery, joins SportsLine to break down the significance of these injuries, and how it could affect them going forward.

