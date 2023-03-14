Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Steve's March Madness Bracket

Who does Steve Layman think will finish on top during March Madness? Find out on SportsLine.
Steve shares his March Madness bracket with us on this edition of SportsLine
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:59:42-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shares his predictions on who will make through each round of March Madness, and who will finish in first.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap