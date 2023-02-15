WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us the Eagles' reaction to being runner-up at Super Bowl 57, as well as John Hynes' plan to get Nashville ready for their home game against Boston tomorrow night.
Super Bowl Highlights and Preds vs Coyotes
What is John Hynes' plan to get the Preds in the zone for their game against Boston tomorrow? That, and more on SportsLine.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 13:31:23-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us the Eagles' reaction to being runner-up at Super Bowl 57, as well as John Hynes' plan to get Nashville ready for their home game against Boston tomorrow night.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.