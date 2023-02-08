WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us clips from this week's Super Bowl podium on this edition of SportsLine including Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes.
Super Bowl Week
What do the players and coaches have to say about the Super Bowl for the 57th annual game?
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 13:19:18-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us clips from this week's Super Bowl podium on this edition of SportsLine including Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes.
