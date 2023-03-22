WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us the Vols' plans this year for winning March Madness on this edition of OpenLine, as well as Vandy's postgame conference.
Tennessee March Madness Standing
How's Vol Nation going to win this year? Find out right here on this edition of SportsLine on NewsChannel5+.
Posted at 12:48 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:48:58-04
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us the Vols' plans this year for winning March Madness on this edition of OpenLine, as well as Vandy's postgame conference.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.