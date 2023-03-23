WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us Tennessee's strategy for staying at the top of their game on this edition of SportsLine. Catch commentary from the players and coach right here.
Tennessee vs FAU
We take a look at Tennessee's standing in March Madness on this edition of SportsLine with Steve Layman.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 15:53:42-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.