Tennessee vs FAU

We take a look at Tennessee's standing in March Madness on this edition of SportsLine with Steve Layman.
Steve breaks down the Vols' strategy against Florida Atlantic in this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 23, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us Tennessee's strategy for staying at the top of their game on this edition of SportsLine. Catch commentary from the players and coach right here.

