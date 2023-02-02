WTVF-NASHVILLE — Teresa Walker joins Jon Burton to discuss the sports scene on the professional and collegiate level on this edition of SportsLine. Follow Teresa on Twitter @TeresaMWalker.
Teresa Walker - Football End of Season
Teresa Walker from the Associated Press joins us for this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 13:52:20-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Teresa Walker joins Jon Burton to discuss the sports scene on the professional and collegiate level on this edition of SportsLine. Follow Teresa on Twitter @TeresaMWalker.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.