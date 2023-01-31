Watch Now
The Chiefs Go to the Super Bowl

The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl! Who's going to take home the grand prize?
Steve shows us the reactions of the Chiefs' players and coaches after they realized they were going to the SuperBowl.
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 31, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — For the first time in NFL history, we have two black quarterbacks facing off in the Super Bowl. Who will take home the Heisman? Steve and viewers share their thoughts.

