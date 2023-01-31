WTVF-NASHVILLE — For the first time in NFL history, we have two black quarterbacks facing off in the Super Bowl. Who will take home the Heisman? Steve and viewers share their thoughts.
The Chiefs Go to the Super Bowl
The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl! Who's going to take home the grand prize?
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:39:49-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — For the first time in NFL history, we have two black quarterbacks facing off in the Super Bowl. Who will take home the Heisman? Steve and viewers share their thoughts.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.