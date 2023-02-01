Watch Now
The Eagles React

Philadelphia Eagles players and staff react to going to the Super Bowl, plus UT Men's Basketball Head Coach Rick Barnes explains the Vols' stellar season.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 13:09:45-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman gives us an inside look at the Philadelphia Eagles' reaction to going to the Super Bowl, plus UT Men's Basketball coach Rick Barnes tells us how and why the Vols are doing so well.

