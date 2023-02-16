Watch Now
Tiger Woods Returns

Tiger Woods returns to host his own tournament. Find out what he has to say on this edition of SportsLine.
Jon Burton shows us videos of Tiger Woods and more Super Bowl Reactions on this edition of SportsLine
Posted at 12:50 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 13:50:52-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton shows us a press conference featuring Tiger Woods as he returns to the course, as well as highlights from UT's victory over Alabama last night. Catch Jon's radio show, The Greg Pogue and Jon Burton show, weekdays on WNSR 95.9 FM, 560 AM from 9-11am.

