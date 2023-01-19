WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman summarizes Titans players' commentary about how they will adjust to next seasons' coaching staff and leadership, along with the Preds' strategies for success.
Titans Adjustments to Next Season
Will the Titans adjust well to next season's coaching staff?
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 14:40:58-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman summarizes Titans players' commentary about how they will adjust to next seasons' coaching staff and leadership, along with the Preds' strategies for success.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.