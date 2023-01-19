Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +SportsLine

Actions

Titans Adjustments to Next Season

Will the Titans adjust well to next season's coaching staff?
Steve Layman talks about how the Titans will adjust to new leadership.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 14:40:58-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman summarizes Titans players' commentary about how they will adjust to next seasons' coaching staff and leadership, along with the Preds' strategies for success.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap