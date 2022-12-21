Watch Now
Titans and How They Can Turn It Around

How can the Titans break their losing streak with limited talent and numerous injuries?
Steve Layman addresses callers' concerns about Tannehill and Vrabel on this edition of SportsLine.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Dec 21, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman and phone callers debate about how the Titans' talent pool can turn around their losing streak.

