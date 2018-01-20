Titans Lose in the Playoffs, and let go of Coach Mike Mularkey

10:12 PM, Jan 19, 2018
1 hour ago

The TN Titans fall victim to a near perfect New England Patriots team due to their lackluster offense. Following the game coach Mike Mularkey was let go from the team, and now the search for his replacement is on.

