Titans Performance Evaluation

How well could the Titans have done against the Jaguars and what should they do to improve their chances next season?
Steve Layman opens up the phone lines to talk about the Titans' performance this season, and what next season may have in store.
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 12, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman responds to phone callers' claims about the Titans and what they could have done better to beat the Jaguars and clinch a playoff spot.

