WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman responds to phone callers' claims about the Titans and what they could have done better to beat the Jaguars and clinch a playoff spot.
Titans Performance Evaluation
How well could the Titans have done against the Jaguars and what should they do to improve their chances next season?
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 13:53:57-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman responds to phone callers' claims about the Titans and what they could have done better to beat the Jaguars and clinch a playoff spot.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.