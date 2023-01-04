WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman invites viewers to lend their perspective on Damar Hamlin's situation and what Josh Dobbs needs to accomplish to fill in after Ryan Tannehill's injury.
Titans React to Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest
What do the Tennessee Titans have to say about Damar Hamlin's injury? Plus UT Alum Josh Dobbs fills Ryan Tannehill's shoes for the remainder of the season.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 16:39:01-05
