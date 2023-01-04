Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +SportsLine

Actions

Titans React to Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

What do the Tennessee Titans have to say about Damar Hamlin's injury? Plus UT Alum Josh Dobbs fills Ryan Tannehill's shoes for the remainder of the season.
Steve Layman brings us up to speed on the details regarding Damar Hamlin's recovery and how Titans players reacted to the saddening news.
Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 16:39:01-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman invites viewers to lend their perspective on Damar Hamlin's situation and what Josh Dobbs needs to accomplish to fill in after Ryan Tannehill's injury.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap