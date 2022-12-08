Watch Now
Titans Reaction to Robinson Departure

What is the short and long-term future of the Titans after Jon Robinson's departure?
Jon Burton answers callers' questions about AJ Brown and Jon Robinson's sudden departure.
Posted at 2:32 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 15:32:43-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Jon Burton answers phone calls regarding the Adams family's handling of Jon Robinson's departure as well as AJ Brown's trade to the Philadelphia Eagles.

