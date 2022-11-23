Watch Now
Titans' Standing and FIFA World Cup

Jon Burton talks with correspondents about the NFL and FIFA.
Jon Burton talks to us about the Titans standing in the conference with Dan Hoard - announcer for the Cincinnati Bengals, and Drake Hills of The Tennessean.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 23, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Job Burton talks with Dan Hoard, announcer of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Drake Hills of the Tennessean about soccer and football.

