WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman gives us an in-depth look at what went wrong during Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Titans Talk - Titans vs Eagles
Steve Layman talks to callers about the Titans loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 18:39:30-05
