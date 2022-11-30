WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us play by play of the Titans-Bengals game from Sunday as well as MTSU players' anticipation of the Hawaiian Bowl this Christmas.
Titans vs. Bengals, Hawaiian Bowl
Steve Layman talks Titans and Hawaiian Bowl.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 14:12:55-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us play by play of the Titans-Bengals game from Sunday as well as MTSU players' anticipation of the Hawaiian Bowl this Christmas.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.