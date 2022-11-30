Watch Now
Titans vs. Bengals, Hawaiian Bowl

Steve Layman talks Titans and Hawaiian Bowl.
Steve Layman gives us an on-the-fly look at the Bengals vs. Titans game, as well as a look at MTSU player's excitement about their upcoming Christmas Eve game in the Hawaiian Bowl.
Posted at 1:12 PM, Nov 30, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman shows us play by play of the Titans-Bengals game from Sunday as well as MTSU players' anticipation of the Hawaiian Bowl this Christmas.

