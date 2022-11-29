WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman opens up the phones to talk about the Titans' loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, and a look ahead to their game against the Eagles.
Titans vs. Bengals - Inside Look
Posted at 1:32 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 14:32:33-05
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman opens up the phones to talk about the Titans' loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, and a look ahead to their game against the Eagles.
