Titans vs. Bengals - Inside Look

Steve Layman opens up the phones to talk about the Titans' loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Steve Layman answers calls about Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Nov 29, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Steve Layman opens up the phones to talk about the Titans' loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, and a look ahead to their game against the Eagles.

