Trotz Returns to Nashville

Barry Trotz has been named the new GM for the Nashville Predators after current GM David Poile announced his retirement this week.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 28, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Barry Trotz, former coach for the Nashville Predators, will now be the team's new GM. We have that and more to discuss on this edition of OpenLine.

