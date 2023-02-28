WTVF-NASHVILLE — Barry Trotz, former coach for the Nashville Predators, will now be the team's new GM. We have that and more to discuss on this edition of OpenLine.
Trotz Returns to Nashville
Barry Trotz has been named the new GM for the Nashville Predators after current GM David Poile announced his retirement this week.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 13:19:58-05
