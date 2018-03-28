TSU and MTSU Get New Head Coaches

Mostly Cloudy
Steve Layman talks about the coaching changes in Middle Tennessee.
Should Tennessee allow for in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants? Senator Todd Gardenhire (R) will join Emily Luxen on OpenLine to…
When the father is absent, what aspects of a child's life are affected? Representative Mike Sparks (R) and Representative John Debarry…
With everything surrounding our pending local, state and national elections, it might be easy to forget what is going on worldwide that very…
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Noreen Gibbens, a doctor of audiology, to take your questions and concern about your hearing…
Brent gives us sneak peek at the upcoming Lambda Car Club Grand Invitational. Lambda Car Club is the largest collector car club for the LGBT…
Chuck gives us sneak peek at singer/songwriter Luke McMaster’s upcoming ICONS OF SOUL project in the Entertainment Outlook. Pam gets…
Hugh and Brandon discuss local hunting tips as we gear up for Turkey Season.