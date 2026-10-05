Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+State of the Workforce

Actions

Disability Employment

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and in Tennessee, we believe every person who wants to work deserves the opportunity to succeed.
State of the Workforce: Disability Employment
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's robust economy has led to tremendous growth recently. Major corporations moving or expanding across the state creating tens of thousands of new jobs.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is reimagining workforce development to meet the needs of these businesses.

State of the Workforce examines the new and innovative approaches Tennessee is taking to grow its talent pipeline to meet the needs of business owners while helping Tennesseans find quality and meaningful work.

Visit TNWorkReady.com for all the resources offered by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

This episode is paid for by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!

Watch the Nashville Predators on The Spot Nashville 28!