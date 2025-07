NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early childhood education is critical for children's development in Tennessee. The state and Lipscomb University are launching a new apprenticeship program aimed at filling the teacher talent pipeline. Plus, learn more about Lipscomb's IDEAL program, which helps educate and train people with developmental disabilities.

