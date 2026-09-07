TCAT-Tile Valley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has a tie to nearly every tile produced in America. To continue growing the industry, a public/private partnership is creating Tennessee's Tile Valley and providing the training needed to grow its workforce.

On this episode of State of the Workforce, host Chris Cannon welcomes Cliff Wightman, the President of TCAT Upper Cumberland, and Michael Kephart, President of The Kephart Group to discuss developing Tennessee's tile workforce.

Visit TNWorkReady.com for all the resources offered by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

This episode is paid for by the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.