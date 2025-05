NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee started YEP, a state-funded youth employment program, in 2024. The launch was an overwhelming success, with nearly 5,000 participants. YEP is back for 2025, and during this episode of State of the Workforce, guests will discuss their experiences with YEP and how the program will be even more impactful this year.

Visit TNworkready.com for more information.

This program is paid for by the Tenneessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.