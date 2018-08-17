Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour: Addiction & Older Adults

12:21 PM, Aug 17, 2018

We continue to hear about the opioid crisis in the news, but how does this crisis (as well as other additions) affect seniors? We begin this conversation with Thomas Farmer, who is the Special Agent in Charge with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Director of The Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force.

When you think about addition, often times you don’t picture a senior citizen. However, addition knows no age. Joining us is Tricia Benitez, a Treatment Specialist, with Addiction Campuses, to speak specifically about the rise of addiction in older adults.

In this segment we are talking about prescription safety. How can you keep yourself and others around you from overdosing or becoming addicted to prescription drugs? Joining us is Liz Johnson, the Executive Director of the Sumner County Anti-Drug Coalition.

What if you have legitimate pain to manage? Where do you turn? Has the opioid crisis impacted the way pain is treated and drugs are prescribed? Now we are speaking with Dr. Greg Thompson. He is the president of LifeLinc Corporation and LifeLinc Pain Centers, an interventional pain management company.

In this segment we are going to discuss another unfortunate repercussion of the opioid crisis and other additions, which is grandparents raising grandchildren. Joining us to tell us more about this phenomenon is Paula Daigle, Program Manager with the Council on Aging.

Today, we are talking about the opioid crisis and how this crisis and as well as other additions impact seniors. Be sure to watch to learn more. 

