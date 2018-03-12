Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour: Caregiving From Afar

There are many different ways to be a caregiver from providing direct care to coordinating and managing care. All are stressful. But it can be especially stressful if you are trying to do it all from a different town or state. On today’s show we are exploring resources for caregivers. In this segment, we are speaking with News Channel 5 anchor and host of MorningLine, Nick Beres.

When a crisis strikes, often people don’t even know what the first step is in managing their loved ones care. Which brings us to our next guest, Gretchen Napier. Gretchen is the CEO of LifeLinks a local Aging & Geriatric Life Care Management company.

Almost everyone wants to stay in their home, if possible. But what if you can’t be a direct caregiver to your loved one either because of work, other obligations or perhaps it just isn’t one of your skills. What then? We are joined by Kathy Johnson-Warner who is a Social Worker at Senior Helpers, a non-medical home health company.

In this segment, we are discussing placement for your loved ones when living at home is no longer possible or safe. Joining us is a very tenured Senior Living Advisor and Healthcare Account Executive with A Place for Mom, Glenda Jordan.

Now you’ve finally gotten your loved one to a safe place. What do you do with the years and years of stuff that has collected in the house? In this segment, we are speaking with Brittney Forrister from Everything But The House, an online estate sale company.

Today we are discussing caregiving. Caregiving is universal. It seems that almost everyone has a caregiving story and if they don’t now, they likely will in the future.

