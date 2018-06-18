Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Hour: Different Types of Dementia

7:15 AM, Jun 18, 2018

When someone says dementia, many people automatically think Alzheimer’s. But not all dementias are Alzheimer’s. Here to help us better break down the different types is neurologist, Dr. Kristen Assad, of Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Most people are familiar with neurologists, but not as many are familiar with neuropsychologists. Joining us today is Dr. Jessica Barclay of Neuropsychology Associates Nashville to explain to us about what she does and how she can benefit those with a neurological issue.

You may be familiar with physical therapy prescribed after a fall or accident, but do you know about neurorehabilitation and how it can help those living with different types of dementias? Michael de Riesthal is Associate Professor of Hearing and Speech Sciences at Vanderbilt and is the Director of the Pi Beta Phi Rehabilitation Institute at the Bill Wilkerson Center.

So you or a loved one has been diagnosed with some form of dementia, what other resources are available to you? Joining us to talk about other supports is Kara Simmons, the Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee.

We we explore the many issues that can arise due to aging, chronic conditions, disability, and unexpected illness. I’m your host Tim Takacs.  Today, we are discussing the different types of dementias, the differences among them and the options available after diagnosis.

NewsChannel 5+ Video