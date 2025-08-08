The American Red Cross - Blood Donation and Disaster Readiness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Red Cross Volunteer Program and Evolving Blood Donation Protocols Aim for Inclusivity.

Scarlett Hall James, Biomedical Emerging Markets Manager for the Red Cross, explained that while the organization collects blood for the nation's supply, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) establishes the donation policies. "The Red Cross welcomes all communities to donate," James emphasized. "Every donation undergoes comprehensive testing—in fact, our results may be more in-depth than your annual physical."

Andrew Glendening who serves as a Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services and Public Affairs Volunteer highlights the organization's dependence on community support. "90% of those working at the Red Cross are volunteers." He enjoys educating people so they are prepared for disasters. September is National Preparedness Month and The Red Cross partners with the Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) to conduct training and readiness initiatives nationwide.

