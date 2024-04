NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this first-ever episode of The Corner to Corner show, you’ll meet the lively staff of the Nashville nonprofit Corner to Corner! They will also introduce us to two graduates of The Academy – their program aimed at helping underestimated entrepreneurs launch their own small businesses.

For more information on anything you saw in the show, visit https://cornertocorner.org/news/

This show is paid for by Corner to Corner.