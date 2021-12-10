Watch
NewsChannel5 +The Retirement Income Show

Actions

How Inflation Affects Your Retirement: Retirement Report

Strategies With Hank Parrott & Jeremy Rettich
items.[0].videoTitle
As inflation rises, have to stop to think how it might affect your retirement? On today's Retirement Report, we talk about strategies that will help you continue with your retirement plan while navigating this complicated economy.
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 08:25:41-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As inflation rises, have to stop to think how it might affect your retirement? On today's Retirement Report, we talk about strategies that will help you continue with your retirement plan while navigating this complicated economy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap