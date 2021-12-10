NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As inflation rises, have to stop to think how it might affect your retirement? On today's Retirement Report, we talk about strategies that will help you continue with your retirement plan while navigating this complicated economy.
How Inflation Affects Your Retirement: Retirement Report
Strategies With Hank Parrott & Jeremy Rettich
Posted at 7:25 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 08:25:41-05
