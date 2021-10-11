Watch
The Sami Cone Show: October 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The October 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show features a chef, gifts to express gratitude, an Olympic Gold Medal gymnast, and icons in Christian music- PLUS a little surprise. Learn how to make BiBimBap from one of my favorite Nashville restaurants, then I share 5 inexpensive ways to say thank you. I also interview 1996 Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Dominique Moceanu, and last but not least, watch my red carpet interviews from the premiere of The Jesus Music film, and a very special moment that no one saw coming.

