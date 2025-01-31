NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon, Dayton, Mike and guest Dale Hollow Bass Guide Bobby Gentry give you a preview of events and what to expect at the Boating and Fishing Expo in Lebanon this weekend. The guys also answer viewer questions about fishing and importance of wearing your pfd. Also they give safety information about wearing waders.
Things to Know Before You Go: The Boating and Fishing Expo
Brandon, Dayton and Mike are joined by Dale Hollow Bass Guide Bobby Gentry
