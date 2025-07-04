Trout with Neyland and Fishing for Grass Bass

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brandon takes Neyland fishing for trout for the first time at the Caney Fork. Brandon gives tips hook presentation for trout and Neyland catches Rainbow and Brook. Things change up when TVA opens two gates on the dam and the water churns and rises quickly. But there is a surprise! Watch and find out. Then Brandon and Dayton go top water fishing for bass in the grassy, mossy areas of Percy Priest. With all the rain, the lake has changed and the big ones are not deep, but in 1 foot of water! Watch them catch some big ones in the mossy grass. You won't believe what they catch them with.