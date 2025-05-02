Turkey Turkey Turkey Time!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Southern Woods and Waters, it's all about turkey hunting. Whether it's a rainy day or early morning, or both, to get the jump on wild turkeys you have to follow the right procedures. The SWW guys show you how. SWW contributors Casey Neighbors and Mason Bell show us their rainy day hunt in a tree blind. How do you get them to come in when the birds don't call back? Then Brandon takes his son Neyland for a turkey shoot. Listen to Neyland make a turkey call with his mouth! He's been going hunting with dad since he could walk. Plus, our first installment of Pastor Chad West's segment "God's Great Outdoors."

