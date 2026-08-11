Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
42  WX Alerts
NewsChannel 5+Urban League Live

Actions

2026 National Conference Recap

On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris is live from the 2026 National Urban League conference in Nashville.
Urban League Live: 2026 National Conference Recap
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris is live from the 2026 National Urban League conference in Nashville. Pres. Harris sits down with some very special guests to talk about highlights from the conference and its impact on the Middle Tennessee economy, conference attendees, and the marginalized and underrepresented groups the Urban League serves nationwide.

Visit ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.

Get the news you need from the station you trust.