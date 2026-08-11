2026 National Conference Recap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris is live from the 2026 National Urban League conference in Nashville. Pres. Harris sits down with some very special guests to talk about highlights from the conference and its impact on the Middle Tennessee economy, conference attendees, and the marginalized and underrepresented groups the Urban League serves nationwide.

Visit ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.