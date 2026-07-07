NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris sits down with ULMT affiliates to discuss the 2026 National Urban League conference happening right here in Music City.

Pres. Harris and his guests highlight the conference's significance and impact, as well as the ways community members can get involved.

Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.