Advancing Small Businesses

On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President Clifton Harris is joined by Janet Martin, Vice President of Fund Development, Marketing, and Civic Engagement at the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, Carlos Partee, Co-Founder of the Nashville Black Market and Jonathan Oye, Co-Founder of Oye Coffee to discuss the importance of small businesses to local economies and how ULMT helps advance small businesses through its own programs and initiatives. Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the programs discussed today. This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.
Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the programs discussed today.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

