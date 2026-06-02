Building a Better Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris sits down with Jalen Edwards, Project Manager with ULMT, to discuss how ULMT is investing in the future of Nashville through Nashville Electric Service's Energy to Communities Project.

President Harris is also joined by ULMT interns Tyler Brown and Landon Martin to talk about the ways ULMT is helping shape their futures through the Path to Purpose and Leadership Academy programs.

Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.