Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+Urban League Live

Actions

Building a Better Tomorrow

On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris sits down with Jalen Edwards, Project Manager with ULMT, to discuss how ULMT is investing in the future of Nashville through Nashville Electric Service's Energy to Communities Project. President Harris is also joined by ULMT interns Tyler Brown and Landon Martin to talk about the ways ULMT is helping shape their futures through the Path to Purpose and Leadership Academy programs. Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.
Urban League Live: Building a Better Tomorrow
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris sits down with Jalen Edwards, Project Manager with ULMT, to discuss how ULMT is investing in the future of Nashville through Nashville Electric Service's Energy to Communities Project.

President Harris is also joined by ULMT interns Tyler Brown and Landon Martin to talk about the ways ULMT is helping shape their futures through the Path to Purpose and Leadership Academy programs.

Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.

Here's how to get NewsChannel 5 back on DIRECTV.