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Civic Engagement

In this episode of Urban League Live, we discuss the importance of exercising your right to vote in the upcoming November elections.
Urban League Live: Civic Engagement
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we prepare for the November elections, voter registration, education, and engagement are perhaps more critical than anytime in recent years.

For the state of Tennessee, we will see a number of significant races on our ballot, including the election of our next governor.

Are you registered to vote?
If so, do you know if your name has been dropped from the voter list?
Where is your polling location? What do you do if you need an ID to vote?
This episode, we’ll answer these questions and more as we discuss the importance of “Reclaiming Your Vote.”

Visit ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

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