Comcast RISE Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, we sit down with Shaw King, Sales Director for Comcast Business, to talk about Comcast Rise, a program designed to benefit small businesses. We are also joined by Danielle Gibson, CEO of Black Business Boom and a former Rise grant recipient, to talk about her experience with the program.

Click here for the application for Comcast Rise.

Visit ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This program is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.