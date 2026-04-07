Group Violence Intervention Program, Social Justice & Civic Engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Urban League of Middle Tennessee (ULMT) President Clifton Harris sits down with Patricia Malone Smith, Director of Corporate Relations to discuss the organizations work in social justice and civic engagement.

President Harris also sits down with Glenn Hancock, Program Manager for ULMT's GVI program, and Shyricka Scales, Program Specialist for ULMT's GVI program to explain about how the program is helping reduce crime, as well as the organization's upcoming GVI conference.

Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.