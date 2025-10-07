Meeting the workforce needs of employers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President Clifton Harris is joined by Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager at Kroger, to discuss the Monroe Street Kroger project in Germantown and how the Urban League is providing workforce specific needs towards the effort. Plus, Harold Simpson, ULMT Director of Workforce Development and Programming and Amanda Bracht, CEO of Park Center, stop by to discuss the Urban League's upcoming Second Chance Career Fair.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.