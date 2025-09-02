Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Urban League Live: Nashville International Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President Clifton Harris sits down with Douglas Kreulen with Nashville International Airport (BNA) to discuss the Urban League's relationship with BNA, the changes the airport has made to accommodate the city's growth and what is expected for the future.

Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This program is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

