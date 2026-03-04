NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Urban League of Middle Tennessee President Clifton Harris sits down with Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League, to discuss the National Urban League 2026 conference that will be held in Nashville.

Visit https://www.ulmt.org/nulconf26 for more information about the National Urban League Conference 2026 in Nashville.

For more about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, visit https://www.ulmt.org/

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

