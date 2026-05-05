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Tax Preparation

On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris discusses the tax filing deadline extension for Tennessee and sits down with Jerron Barnes, President and Principal Owner of Barnes Financial Services, to talk about the best filing practices for nonprofits and businesses, how to establish a 501c3 organization and the importance of financial audits. Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.
Urban League Live: Tax Preparation
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Urban League Live, Urban League of Middle Tennessee President and CEO Clifton Harris discusses the tax filing deadline extension for Tennessee and sits down with Jerron Barnes, President and Principal Owner of Barnes Financial Services, to talk about the best filing practices for nonprofits and businesses, how to establish a 501c3 organization and the importance of financial audits.

Visit www.ulmt.org for more information about the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

This episode is paid for by the Urban League of Middle Tennessee.

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